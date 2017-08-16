Coolpad Torino S2 Smartphone with 5″ HD Display & 2500mAh Battery Launched in Europe

Last year, Coolpad released two new devices for the European markets with competitive specifications at an affordable price segment which are called as Torino S & Porto S and are priced at 199 euros and 129 euros. Recently, this brand introduced Note 5 Lite C device at a price tag of Rs. 7,777 and also planning to launch Coolpad XPlay 6 phone in India on August 20. The company has now unveiled another device to its portfolio named as Coolpad Torino S2 which is the successor of the Coolpad Torino S phone.



The Torino S2 comes with a 5-inch IPS capacitive touchscreen with 1280 x 720 pixels resolution, while its predecessor came with 4.7-inch HD resolution. It runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow with highly customized Cool UI 8.0. Under the hood, it is powered by a MediaTek MT6735 quad-core processor packed with Mali T720 graphics and 2GB of RAM. There is a 16GB of flash memory along with a MicroSD card slot up to 64GB.

For Photography, it rocks a 13MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera for selfies and video calls. It also has a fingerprint sensor on the back that helps to unlock the phone in just 0.5 seconds and also capture photos. The Torino S2 is kept packed by a 2,500mAh battery, which is rated to deliver up to 200 hours of standby time. It supports dual SIM dual standby and measures 145.3 x 72.3 x 8.7 mm and weighs 146.9 grams.

Other connectivity options include 4G LTE network, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS navigation support, Micro USB port and Multi-languages support. It has a Three-axis gyroscope, E-compass, Accelerometer, Proximity Sensor, Light sensor on this phone. The Torino S2 phone comes with a full metal body design. It will be available in an only Grey color variant and is priced at 113 Euros (approx. Rs. 8510 in India).