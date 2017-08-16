News

Coolpad Torino S2 Smartphone with 5″ HD Display & 2500mAh Battery Launched in Europe

Posted on

Last year, Coolpad released two new devices for the European markets with competitive specifications at an affordable price segment which are called as Torino S & Porto S and are priced at 199 euros and 129 euros. Recently, this brand introduced Note 5 Lite C device at a price tag of Rs. 7,777 and also planning to launch Coolpad XPlay 6 phone in India on August 20. The company has now unveiled another device to its portfolio named as Coolpad Torino S2 which is the successor of the Coolpad Torino S phone.

The Torino S2 comes with a 5-inch IPS capacitive touchscreen with 1280 x 720 pixels resolution, while its predecessor came with 4.7-inch HD resolution. It runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow with highly customized Cool UI 8.0. Under the hood, it is powered by a MediaTek MT6735 quad-core processor packed with Mali T720 graphics and 2GB of RAM. There is a 16GB of flash memory along with a MicroSD card slot up to 64GB.

For Photography, it rocks a 13MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera for selfies and video calls. It also has a fingerprint sensor on the back that helps to unlock the phone in just 0.5 seconds and also capture photos. The Torino S2 is kept packed by a 2,500mAh battery, which is rated to deliver up to 200 hours of standby time. It supports dual SIM dual standby and measures 145.3 x 72.3 x 8.7 mm and weighs 146.9 grams.

Other connectivity options include 4G LTE network, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS navigation support, Micro USB port and Multi-languages support. It has a Three-axis gyroscope, E-compass, Accelerometer, Proximity Sensor, Light sensor on this phone. The Torino S2 phone comes with a full metal body design. It will be available in an only Grey color variant and is priced at 113 Euros (approx. Rs. 8510 in India).

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *





Most Popular

3.5K
S8 Active

Samsung Galaxy S8 Active Rugged Phone with Snapdragon 835 SoC & 4,000mAh Battery Launched
3.4K
News

Gionee A1 Lite Smartphone with 20MP Selfie Camera & 4,000mAh Battery Launched in India for Rs. 14,999
3.4K
Vivo

Vivo XPlay 7 a.k.a Vivo X20 smartphone surfaces Online with On-Screen Fingerprint Sensor
3.2K
News

LG Q6 Smartphone with 5.5 FHD+ FullVision Display Launched in India For Rs. 14,990
3.2K
News

Umidigi S2 Pro With 5.99″ FHD+ Display and Dual Sony Camera Announced, Coming This October
2.5K
News

Micromax Evok Dual Note Smartphone Teasing on Social Media To Coming Soon
2.5K
News

Lenovo P3 Smartphone Leaked with Massive 6GB RAM & 64GB Storage

AndroidAdvices.com is not affiliated with Google or any of the device manufacturers listed on this site. Android is a trademark of Google Inc. Use of this trademark is subject to Google Permissions.

Copyright © 2017 AndroidAdvices. Part of Digital World Solutions.

To Top