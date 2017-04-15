Cricket Launches LG K10 2017 as LG Harmony for $99.99

Just before the CES 2017 event, LG unveiled the 2017 K-series smartphones. The LG K10 2017 which is the part of that list is now launched by Cricket as LG Harmony. The device is already sold by few other U.S retailer with different naming. The LG Harmony will cost just $99.99 upon the activation of any of the Cricket’s plan. Since this is a prepaid carrier, there won’t be year long contracts. Talking about the device itself, it sports a polycarbonate shell with a textured finish on the rear that gives a nice grip to hold on to it.



It sports a 5.3-inch display with HD (1280 x 720 pixels) and 2.5D ARC glass on top. Under the hood is the Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 425 quad-core processor (MSM8917) clocked at 1.4GHz and comes coupled with Adreno 308 GPU. It comes packed with 1.5GB of RAM and 16GB of onboard storage that can be expanded technically up to 2TB. The device runs on Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box with the LG UX 5.0 UI skin on top. With the latest Android OS, the device also comes with split screen multitasking, new animations, and many other changes.

Lg also introduced the Comfort View that decreases the blue light to help reduce eyestrain. There are also Knock On and Knock Code options that are exclusive to the LG UX UI. Coming to the cameras, there is an 8MP autofocus primary camera with LED flash and a 5 MP fixed focus secondary camera for selfies. It comes backed by a 2,800mAh removable battery that can give up to 14 hours of talk time and lasts up to 14 days in standby mode. The volume rocker is placed on the left edge, whereas the power button sits on the rear of the device.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, FM Radio, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, and MicroUSB 2.0 port. It measures 149.9 x 76.2 x 7.6 mm and weighs 142 grams. Earlier this month, LG started shipping the pre-orders of its latest flagship smartphone, LG G6 in the U.S. The $650 priced LG G6 is made available for sales from April 7th in selected markets and is yet to launch in the majority of the markets.