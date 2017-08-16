Cubot To Launch Four Devices in Coming Months, Cubot Note Plus, King Kong, H3 & X18 Plus

Little Known handset maker Cubot has recently unveiled Magic phone and is now available for a price tag of $109.49 via Gearbest.com. Now, the company is planning to expand its portfolio with four devices in coming months which will be called as Cubot Note Plus, King Kong, Cubot H3, Cubot X18 Plus. Though, this brand is planning to launch the first smartphone in the August month itself named as Cubot Note Plus, while other three devices are set to introduce in the month of September.

Cubot Note Plus:



It sports a 5.2-inch IPS touch panel which has a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels which offers a 424ppi of pixel density and would be powered by an Android 7.0 Nougat operating system out of the box. The main highlight of the smartphone is the camera which includes a 16MP rear & Front camera. Besides, this phone would be packed with a fingerprint sensor mounted on the rear panel which sits below to the primary camera. This phone is planning to unveil this month itself.

Cubot H3:



This phone rocks a 5-inch HD LCD screen with a 1280 x 720 pixels resolution and is packed with a dual rear camera setup at the rear panel. It comes with a massive 6,000mAh capacity battery, which would deliver a power more than a day of normal usage. The Cubot H3 phone is also embedded a fingerprint sensor at the back and would have a 32GB of internal memory packed with a 3GB of RAM. The rest of the specs still unknown which we will know at the time of launch which is happening in the month of September.

Cubot King Kong:



It is the rugged phone from the company which offers an IP68 certification for water & dust proof technology. This phone would be powered by an Android 7.0 which Nougat operating system laid on top of it. The King Kong features a 5-inch 1280 x 720 HD resolution which gives a 294ppi of pixel density and 16M colors. Although, this phone is equipped with a large 4,400mAh capacity battery. This phone will also be releasing September month itself.

Cubot X18 Plus:



This model has a full metal body design and is fueled by a fingerprint sensor at the rear side. It comes with an 83% screen ratio but screen size and resolution still unknown but expected to be an FHD+ screen resolution. The highlight of the device is the four cameras which contain a dual rear camera and dual front camera. It packs a 64GB of internal memory and 4GB of RAM. This phone is going to be announced in September month only.



Also, this brand is planning to unveil Cubot X18 phone along with X18 plus which is packed with an 18:9 aspect ratio which is like an LG G6, Q6, and upcoming Galaxy Note 8. This phone seems to be as the same as the Galaxy S8 phone regarding looks. It is a budget friendly device which offers decent specs which include a 5.7-inch display with 1440 x 720 pixels resolution, 3GB RAM, 32GB ROM, MT6737T, 16MP rear camera and 13MP front-facing camera.