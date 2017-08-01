Daydream VR Support is Rolling Out for the Samsung Galaxy S8 & S8+ Devices

Two months ago, Google unveiled the Daydream support for the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus smartphones. As of now, only a few devices would be supporting for the Daydream VR ready they are Google’s Pixel phones, Motorola Moto Z, Huawei Mate 9 Pro & Porsche design Mate 9, ZTE Axon 7 and Asus Zenfone VR. Now, Samsung recently launched flagship devices are also added to the list.



The software update is now started rolling out for the both flagship device which would make them Daydream view headset. The announcement has been posted on their official Google+ page, i.e., Google VR Account. If you want to watch local videos on your device, you should use Daydream apps like SKYBOX Video player.

The major US carriers T-Mobile & Verizon have already started rolling out updates to bring Daydream VR support, but end users couldn’t able to use the feature. Because it is a server side update, so you can use Daydream VR functionalities on your Samsung flagships such as Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus.

However, you must make sure you should check the update if you have received or not. So, simply you should uninstall all your Googles VR app services and re-opening Daydream app freshly. So it would automatically be enabling the feature if your device has received the software update.