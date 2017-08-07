Doogee BL7000 Smartphone Announced with Dual Rear Camera Setup & 7060mAh Battery

After Launching Doogee BL5000, the company has unveiled another smartphone in the part of BL series which would be called as Doogee BL7000. It has been listed on its official page and will be priced at $129.99. The main highlight of this device is the battery as it offers the massive 7,060mAh capacity which is rated to deliver up to 20 days of standby time, which is 30% longer than its predecessor. It also comes with a 12V-2A fast charging support which will give all the day your phone battery just in 10 minutes of charging.



Further, it lasts up to 15.7 hours of 3D gaming, watch up to 20 hours of 1080p online movies and provides 35 hours of GPS navigation. So, this phone would be the best reliable partner of you. Another noticeable thing about this phone is the camera as it would come with a dual rear camera setup which includes 13MP + 13MP Samsung Sensor. The dual camera would operate together to make every single shot is apparent. On the front, there is a 13MP sensor for capturing great selfies.

The BL7000 comes with a texture of leather fabrics with a metal premium design which brings an excellent grip with slim and light when you hold a device. It sports a 5.5-inch sharp FHD display with 401ppi of pixel density which would deliver images with bright & vibrant colors. It would be powered by an Android 7.1 Nougat operating system out of the box and is accompanied by a 4G LTE network which keeps connecting with the world wherever you go.



The hard-core is enclosed with an octa-core processor coupled with a 4GB RAM, which delivers fascinating multitasking experience when you run two or more apps at the same time. There is a 64GB of internal memory which is a huge memory for a normal user. It can store up to 15HD movies, 60 mobile games and 10,000 music clips. The BL7000 phone supports a dual SIM dual standby and measures 155.2 x 75.9 x 10.3 mm in dimensions which have a phone weigh around 210 grams.