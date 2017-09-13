Doogee Mix Lite Phone with Bezel-less Display & Dual Rear Cameras Launched For $110

Chinese handset maker Doogee has launched the lighter version of Doogee Mix with a bezel-less device named as Doogee Mix Lite and is priced at just $109.99, which is now available for pre-order on the Aliexpress website. This phone will be available in Dazzle Black and Aurora Blue color variants. It comes with a full metal body design which has an 8.6mm of thickness and is the light weight smartphone which sports 160 grams of weight, while the regular variant packed with a slightly heavy device which contains a 7.95 mm diameter but has 193 grams of weight.



The Doogee Mix Lite flaunts a 5.2-inch HD IPS screen with 1100:1 contrast ratio and has a multitouch technology panel, while the Doogee Mix came with a 5.5-inch display. Under the hood, it comes with a quad-core MT6737 processor coupled with Mali T720 graphics and 2GB of RAM, while the regular variant housed with an Helio P25 chipset embedded with a 6GB of RAM. This phone is running on the Android 7.0 Nougat operating system and is supporting a dual SIM phone carried by a 4G LTE network.



For photography, this manufacturer also offered a dual rear camera setup as other manufacturers have been unveiling with their devices. It sports a 13MP + 13MP dual camera with Samsung ISOCELL sensor, 88-degree wide angle lens, Blur mode and LED flash. On the front, there is an 8MP secondary camera with 90-degree wide angle lens and face beauty mode, which helps to capture beautiful selfies that you can share with your friends on social media networks. Like Doogee Mix, this phone would also offer the D-touch fingerprint sensor embedded with a physical home button, which can unlock a phone in just 0.1 seconds.

This phone packed with a 16GB of onboard storage, while Doogee Mix came with a 64GB of inbuilt storage. Sensors on this phone include G-sensor, Proximity Sensor, and Ambient Light sensor. It would be equipped with a slightly smaller 3080mAh capacity battery, while the regular variant comes with a 3380mAh capacity battery. Connectivity options include Bluetooth, OTG support, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS navigation support, and more. Also, this company is working successor of the Doogee Mix smartphone which could be called as Doogee Mix 2.