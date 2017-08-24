Doogee S30 Rugged Phone with IP68 Certification & 5580mAh Battery Announced

Doogee is the Chinese handset maker has recently launched the BL7000 with 7,060mAh capacity battery for a price tag of $199.99 which is now available on Aliexpress website. Also, this company released a rugged smartphone S30 with IP68 certification and is priced at $299 which also available on Aliexpress website. Now, this brand has added another rugged phone to its portfolio named as Doogee S30. This phone has been listed on its official website with a full set of specifications.



The Doogee S30 phone comes metallic body design with a Kevlar fiber cover which ensures the unrivaled experience of touching and also gives outstanding toughness. Moreover, this phone has an IP68 certification which gives a water & dust proof technology. It sports a 5-inch HD display. The Android powered smartphone comes with a side fingerprint sensor which unlocks the device in 0.17 seconds. It is a dual SIM phone packed with a 4G LTE network.

For photography, the Doogee S30 phone has a dual rear camera setup which contains 8MP mono chrome sensor and the same 8MP RGB sensor. On the front, there is a 5MP secondary camera for capturing selfie that you can share with your friends. It is packed with a large 5580mAh capacity battery which can provide 15 hours of video watching, 28 hours of navigation and 30 days of standby time. There is a 16GB of internal memory coupled with a 2GB of RAM.



As of now, we don’t have any further hardware specification regarding this smartphone. To recall, the Doogee S60 smartphone comes with a 5.2-inch HD IPS screen and used the 5th generation Corning Gorilla Glass on the top of it. It has a 2.5Ghz Helio P25 octa-core processor coupled with ARM Mali-T880 MP2 graphics, 64GB of internal storage, 6GB of RAM and 5580mAh capacity battery.