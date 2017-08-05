Doogee S60 Rugged Phone with Massive 5580mAh Battery & 6GB RAM Announced

Doogee is a relatively less known brand in the smartphone manufacturers in the world and gained a great success with the launch of Doogee MIX which is similar of a bezel less phone of Xiaomi Mi Mix. The Mi Mix lacks protection to the screen, but Doogee offered a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection laid on top. Recently, Doogee has launched the new smartphone under the BL-series called as BL5000 which seems to be an Honor 9 and Honor Magic phones concerning its eight curved sides.



Now, this brand has come up with another smartphone that added to the rugged design of S-series called as Doogee S60 which has been listed on their official website with a full set of hardware specifications. As of now, there is no word on pricing & availability of the device as we expect it would be going to launch very soon. This smartphone comes with a full metal body design which has covered with a shock-proof material. It comes with an IP68 certification which makes device dust-proof and waterproof.

Coming to the specifications of Doogee S60, it comes with a 5.2-inch HD IPS capacitive touchscreen display with 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution. It has a pixel density of 424 PPI which gives great viewing experience, and the screen is protected by a 5th generation Corning Gorilla Glass on the top of it. The S60 rugged phone is powered by a 2.5Ghz Helio P25 octa-core processor coupled with ARM Mali-T880 MP2 graphics which provides great graphical experience.



This rugged phone is backed with a robust high capacity 5580mAh capacity battery with 12V/2A fast charging support that can last battery juice more than a day of normal usage. There is a 64GB of internal memory which packed with a massive 6GB of RAM, which gives seamless multitasking experience when running most demanding apps behind it. It is a dual SIM smartphone that accompanied by 4G LTE network and is packed with a fingerprint sensor.

As far as the Camera is concerned, it rocks with a 21MP rear camera which uses a Sony IMX230 with an incredibly big 1/2.4-inch of CMOS size that helps to capture every shot of you bright and sharp. It is capable of record videos in 4K resolution at 30 frames per second. The camera has nine shooting modes such as Auto, Party, Night Portrait, Night, Portrait, Sports, Sunset, Landscape, and Restaurant.