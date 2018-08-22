Doogee S70 Rugged gaming phone to be crowdfunded on Indiegogo

Many might not be familiar with Doogee which is a new phone maker from China. Earlier, Doogee made a smartphone with a thin bezel that was called as Doogee Mix which was a copy of Xiaomi’s Mi Mix. Now the company is going to release a new rugged gaming phone called as Doogee S70 which will be crowdfunded on Indiegogo. As all the rugged devices, this phone will be shatterproof and will come with a massive battery backup as it is a gaming device.

The Doogee S70 will be IP68 as well as IP68K certified which can withstand pressurized streams of water and for shock and rough drops it is MIL-STD-810G compliant. The smartphone will come with a 6-inch FHD+ display with 18:9 trending display with a starter proof screen. Under the hood, there will be 2.5 gigs of Helio P23 SoC which will be coupled with 6GB of RAM and has 64GB of internal storage. Since it is a gaming device, it tends to get heated up easily and thus is provided with a Cooling Boost button which will set the device into gaming mode by clearing all the over apps.

It uses a sheet metal cooling module which can pull away heat from the chipset. Won’t it make it interesting? Moreover, there is a Sony IMX363 sensor for the primary camera and also has a 5MP depth sensor with f/1.8 aperture and 1.4-micron pixels. It will come with all the possible connectivity options and sensors that are required for the automation of the smartphone.

We expect this device to be on Indiegogo very soon as it has not started yet but nothing is known about the pricing for now. Crowdfunding could be a bit tricky if there aren’t any interesting features on the phone and people might just ignore it if the device is not from a big brand. Lets wait and see how it goes for the D0ogee S17 rugged gaming phone. Will you be crowdfunding this device? How much can it be priced? Comment in the section below and stay tuned to Android Advices for more.

