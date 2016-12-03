Doogee Y6 Max with 6.5″ FHD Display & 4300mAh Battery Launched at $150

The Chinese-based smartphone company Doogee has launched a new Y series Smartphone called Doogee Y6 Max that comes with a large 6.5-inch display. The metal body design of the phone which looks more premium while holding the phone in hand. The Hi-Fi audio technology enables Y6 Max to have better audio performance and also gives impressive audio experience. The Y6 Max is already available on sale in China market which is roughly priced at Rs. 9,000. It is available in Shimmer Gold and Glacier Silver color variant.



Talking about the specifications of Y6 Max, it comes with 6.5-inch large Full HD IPS display with 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution that gives a pixel density of 339 PPI. Due to its large screen, the company claims it as a Portable Home Theater. There is 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla glass on the top of the screen that protects from scratch and dust. The phone runs on an Android Marshmallow v6.0 out of the box with pre-loaded apps. It is backed by a massive 4300mAh non-removable battery enabled with fast charging.

The Y6 Max comes powered by a MediaTek MT6750T Octa-core processor that is clocked at 1.5 GHz paired with Mali T860 MP2 GPU and 3GB of RAM that helps to manage the performance of the phone with no lag. There is 32GB Internal storage that helps to store multimedia, and other documents that can be further expandable up to 128GB via microSD card for that SIM 2 slot has to used. There is a fingerprint scanner equipped on the rear panel of the phone, and it unlocks the phone in just 0.15 seconds.

The phone is integrated with a 13-megapixel rear camera with 5-piece lens, f/2.2 aperture, PDAF, LED flash which is capable of recording a video in 1080p resolution at 30 frames per second. There is a 5-megapixel front-facing camera with 84-degree wide angle lens, anti-shake and beauty mode for taking selfies and video calling. It comes equipped with Dual Hybrid SIM slot enabled with 4G LTE network connectivity, and the bands support download speed up to 300Mbps and upload speeds up to 60Mbps.

The other connectivity option includes Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth v4.0, EDGE, GPRS, FM-radio, 3.5mm audio jack, A-GPS, and micro USB v2.0 port connectivity. By simply swiping from left to right or right to left on the navigation buttons it enables the one hand mode which makes easy to use the phone in one hand. It measures 171.3mm height, 89mm width, 8.95mm thickness and weighs 250 grams. The onboard sensor includes Proximity, Accelerometer, Light, Gravity, Geomagnetic, E-compass, Gyroscopic, and Hall Sensor.