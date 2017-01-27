{APK} Download all-new Snapchat 10 with New Design & Bug Fixes

APKs

Download all-new Snapchat 10 with New Design & Bug Fixes

Snapchat, one of the most popular social app had earlier started to test the new interface with brighter colors and better search. Now, Snapchat will soon be rolling out it as the Snapchat 10.

This new version comes with almost unified look across all sections mainly in chat and story sections which now have filled in title bars along with the search button and a re-located camera option. Once tapped on the search button, you will now be able to see the most commonly contacted friends and groups which can be quickly accessed which almost works the same as before.

Snapchat 1 Snapchat 2

Compared to iOS, where Snapchat works flawlessly had always issues when it came to Android, but all thanks to this new Snapchat 10 which comes with much needed performance fixes and works brilliantly without any lag. While this version of all-new app will be rolled out in coming days to come, you can very well install the same from below APK link.

Download Snapchat 10 APK

