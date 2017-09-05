News

Dual Screen Hisense A2 Pro with 5.2″ e-ink Rear Display & Fingerprint Sensor Unveiled

Recently, we have reported that dual screen phone presented in China Yotaphone 3 a.k.a Yota 3 which would be launching very soon. However, another brand Hisense has introduced the dual screen display of smartphone at the IFA 2017 in Berlin which is named as Hisense A2 Pro. It is the upgraded version of the Hisense A2 smartphone which also equipped with two screens one is front and other one is on the back side. The Hisense A2 smartphone was launched back early this year in China at a price tag of 2699 Yuan (approx $412 / Rs. 26431).

The Hisense A2 Pro smartphone comes with a 5.5-inch FHD Super AMOLED screen which offers a 401ppi of pixel density and also supports a rear screen of 5.2-inch e-ink display with a resolution of 960 x 540 pixels which gives a pixel density of 211ppi. It is the same dual screen resolution of Hisense A2 smartphone. Under the hood, it comes powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core 2.0GHz processor along with Adreno 506 GPU and 4GB of RAM, which gives flawless multitasking experience. The Hisense A2 smartphone came with a Snapdragon 430 chipset.

For software, this phone is supercharged with an Android 7.1.2 Nougat operating system out of the box and supporting a dual SIM phone packed with a 4G LTE network. This phone sports a 12MP rear-facing camera and packed with a 16MP front-facing camera. It is capable of recording videos in 1080p at 30 frames per second. This phone is equipped with a fingerprint sensor for unlocking a smartphone and other security features as well. It also equipped with an IR sensor which controls home appliances like a remote.

This phone is fueled by a 3,000mAh capacity battery which is rated to deliver a full day battery juice with normal usage. Connectivity options include Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5mm audio jack, USB Type-C port and more. The Hisense A2 Pro smartphone would be expected to go on sale in South Africa in early 2018. To recall, the Hisense A2 phone sports a 16MP primary camera, 5MP selfie sensor, 3090mAh capacity battery, measures 157 x 76.8 x 8.45 mm and weighs 188 grams.

