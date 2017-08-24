Dual-Screen YotaPhone 3 Smartphone Introduced in China with Android 7.1 Nougat & Fingerprint Sensor

Russian based handset maker Yotaphone Mobiles has presented its third iteration in China named as Yotaphone 3 also known as Yota3. It is the successor of the Yotaphone 2 which was launched May in 2015 at a price tag of CNY 4,888 (roughly Rs 50,000). However, the Yotaphone 3 exact launch date & pricing haven’t revealed on its official page, but it has provided the key specifications along with availability details. As we are expecting the pricing of the Yotaphone 3 device, the 64GB variant would be priced at 29990 rubles and costs at 34990 rubles for128GB storage model.



In China, the pre-orders would begin from September 5th through Jd.com and will starts shipments from September 18th. Talking about the key specifications, the Yota3 sports a dual screen one is front and other one is back. On the front, it has a 5.5-inch AMOLED screen which has a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and also packed with a fingerprint sensor beneath the screen embedded with a physical home button for unlocking the device. At the back, it has used the most white and contrast 5.2-inch E-ink display with 1280 x 720 pixels resolution.

Also, it supports an additional sensor on the rear side which helps to confirm which screen to be turned on when the phone is unlocked. Under the hood, it is packed with a 2.0GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core Cortex A53 processor supporting Adreno 506 graphics, while its predecessor came with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 chipset. The dual SIM phone is powered by an Android 7.1 Nougat operating system out of the box and also packed with a Cat.6 LTE network for fast internet speeds.



Connectivity options include GPS, A-GPS, Glonass, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and more. This phone has used the 3,300mAh capacity battery, while its predecessor packed with a 2,550mAh battery. It will be available in two storage options such as 64GB & 128GB variants coupled with 4GB of RAM, which also further expandable up to 128GB via microSD card slot in place of second SIM, which means it has used the Hybrid SIM slot. For photography, this phone offers a 12MP primary camera and has a 13MP front-facing camera.