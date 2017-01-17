How to enable Google Assistant on Marshmallow ROMs using Xposed Module

Google introduced a new feature wth Android N called the Google Assistant last year. While this feature is exclusively available on the Pixel devices, the same feature can be enabled on Marshmallow based ROMs as well as of today. And today in this tutorial, we are going to show how to get the Google Assistant feature. There are various other modules out there in the market, a couple which can get you Android N features in your existing devices. The module which we will be using here in this tutorial will allow you get the Google Assistant feature on any Marshmallow ROM.

Do make a note that this module requires root access in your device and hence your device needs to be rooted properly with SuperSU installed to be able to run this. Another thing to note here is the fact the all only and all Google App version 6.6.14.21 and later will support this module. Also, there were a lot of known bugs with some of the previous versions of the modules, however, they all have been fixed and now this new version which is currently 6.10 version should work just fine. However, if you are still running one of the previous version, these are some of the known bugs –

‘Ok Google’ hotrod not working. (this goes to voice training everytime.)

‘Ok Google’ setting crashes everytime.

As mentioned earlier, all these bugs have been fixed now with the new version of the software and hence you should not be facing any issues if are you are running the latest version of the module. Do make a note that the procedure for installing the older version is not applicable for this new version anymore. Hence if you have installed any older version of this module, then make sure that you are following that old method for this new version. The following steps which is given below are to be followed to install the new 6.10 version of this module –

Prerequisite

The only prerequisite for this installation is to make sure that your smartphone is running the latest version of the Google App. If you are running some of the older version of the app, then your device will no support this.

Now installing the new module is as simple as downloading the module and installing it, however, there are a lot of other things to take care of once you are done installing the new module. You can download the Xposed module from the link given down below –

Xposed Module Repository

Once the prerequisite is out of the way, and you have installed the Module, it is now time to make sure that it is working fine in all the given condition.

The first step is to make sure that you disable the Assistant in the module. This is really important to follow as failing to do so will result in the new module not work. Now configure the ‘Ok Google’ detection and voice pattern. Once the configuration is done, enable the assistant back again as this will make sure that it will work as desired.

If you want to enable Google Assistant in unsupported countries, follow these steps given below –

The first step is enable Assistant enabler in Xposed installer. Once you enable the Assistant enabler, enable ‘Google Now’. Now it is time to reboot. After the reboot, you will notice that the carrier in your device will show as ‘US Verizon’. At this point, you have to remove the SIM or alternatively you can put it in Airplane mode and enable Wi-Fi. If your phone already has a Google account added to it, then now is the time to remove it. Now once again, open the Google App and login to your google account. Once that is out of the way, opt-in for the Google Now once it asks.

Now that you have followed all the steps carefully, your device will be having the Google Assistant built right into it. Also, if you don’t want your device’s carrier showing ‘US Verizon’ all the time, then after following all the above-given steps, you can disable ‘Enable Google Now’ setting in the Assistant enabler module. This will stop showing the Verizon carrier name and the Google Now will continue to work normally. Stay tuned for more tutorials like this.

Source – XDA Forum