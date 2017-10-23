Essential Phone now available for $499 in US with $200 price cut

Essential Phone PH-1 which came to light a few months ago gets a price cut of $200 in U.S and is now available for $499 for the unlocked version. The handset will be available for off contract and is valid for both White and Black Color variants. This price cut might be because of the lack of sales or can also be for clearance of the stock to bring out their next device. Well, all those who have felt that the device is priced a bit high can now grab this deal and also for who have already purchased the handset will be getting an $200 Friends and Family code which can be used to get a new Essential Phone or Essential 360 camera.

This startup company has limited this offer only for the U.S now and might also see similar kind of discount in Canada as well but nothing is confirmed about the same yet. Considering the Essential PH-1 to be a flagship device with its design, specs and color-tone display this new price is decent enough to try out the device. It is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC with eight cores coupled with 4GB of RAM and has 128GB of onboard storage.

Moreover, it is IP54 rated for water and dust resistance and comes with a 5.7” QHD (2560 x 1312 pixels) display with Corning Gorilla glass protection on top. There is a 13MP + 13MP rear camera setup and has all the sensors required for automation of the handset. With its almost bezel-less setup, the device gives a premium look and feel and can expect to pick up some sales with this new price cut. Do you already own this device? Are you planning to get one? Do let us know by commenting in the section below and stay tuned for more news and updates.

