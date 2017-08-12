Everest luxury smartphone 8848 M4 Spotted on TENAA with Snapdragon 820 SoC & 6GB RAM

Luxury handset maker Everest 8848 is essentially known for making expensive phones in the market. Last year this brand introduced a new device in the Titanium series named as Everest 8848 Titanium M3 which is priced at 9999Yuan (approximately Rs. 96146 in India / $1493 in the U.S). Now, the Chinese company has come up with another new model added to its portfolio named as Everest 8848 M4. It is the successor of the previous model Everest 8848 Titanium M3.



The 8848 M4 luxury smartphone was earlier listed on the GFX benchmark site and now has been appeared in the TENAA certification site. Unlike its predecessor, this model wouldn’t offer high price according to TENAA pictures are looking like. However, the company is known for a high price with the glory of design so that it may come with a similar price range of its predecessor or might expect to offer little lesser price.

As per as TENAA listing, the 8848 M4 model would be powered by Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system out of the box and will sport a 5.15-inch TFT touch screen with at least five finger gesture support. It has a 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution and would offer 427ppi of pixel density. Under the hood, it would be packed with a 2.0GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 quad-core processor coupled with Adreno 530 GPU.



For photography, the Everest 8848 M4 luxury phone will rock a 23MP primary camera with autofocus, face detection, HDR, touch focus and LED flash and would offer a 13MP selfie sensor. There would be a 128GB of flash memory and packed with a huge 6GB of RAM. But it doesn’t give any details about it would support microSD card or not. It would support a SIM card, and here also we don’t know which is a dual SIM or Single SIM support phone.

The 8848 M4 luxury phone would carry a massive 3,290mAh capacity battery, and the phone would measure 162.1 x 74.1 x 11.5 mm in dimensions and has 215 grams of weight. It would offer a 4G LTE network for faster internet speeds. As of now, we don’t have any further details regarding launching date, pricing & availability of the luxury phone as we will update this news when it knows more information so stay tuned for Android Advices.

Source: TENAA, GFXBench