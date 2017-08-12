News

Everest luxury smartphone 8848 M4 Spotted on TENAA with Snapdragon 820 SoC & 6GB RAM

Posted on

Luxury handset maker Everest 8848 is essentially known for making expensive phones in the market. Last year this brand introduced a new device in the Titanium series named as Everest 8848 Titanium M3 which is priced at 9999Yuan (approximately Rs. 96146 in India / $1493 in the U.S). Now, the Chinese company has come up with another new model added to its portfolio named as Everest 8848 M4. It is the successor of the previous model Everest 8848 Titanium M3.

The 8848 M4 luxury smartphone was earlier listed on the GFX benchmark site and now has been appeared in the TENAA certification site. Unlike its predecessor, this model wouldn’t offer high price according to TENAA pictures are looking like. However, the company is known for a high price with the glory of design so that it may come with a similar price range of its predecessor or might expect to offer little lesser price.

As per as TENAA listing, the 8848 M4 model would be powered by Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system out of the box and will sport a 5.15-inch TFT touch screen with at least five finger gesture support. It has a 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution and would offer 427ppi of pixel density. Under the hood, it would be packed with a 2.0GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 quad-core processor coupled with Adreno 530 GPU.

For photography, the Everest 8848 M4 luxury phone will rock a 23MP primary camera with autofocus, face detection, HDR, touch focus and LED flash and would offer a 13MP selfie sensor. There would be a 128GB of flash memory and packed with a huge 6GB of RAM. But it doesn’t give any details about it would support microSD card or not. It would support a SIM card, and here also we don’t know which is a dual SIM or Single SIM support phone.

The 8848 M4 luxury phone would carry a massive 3,290mAh capacity battery, and the phone would measure 162.1 x 74.1 x 11.5 mm in dimensions and has 215 grams of weight. It would offer a 4G LTE network for faster internet speeds. As of now, we don’t have any further details regarding launching date, pricing & availability of the luxury phone as we will update this news when it knows more information so stay tuned for Android Advices.

Source: TENAA, GFXBench

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *





Most Popular

3.2K
S8 Active

Samsung Galaxy S8 Active Rugged Phone with Snapdragon 835 SoC & 4,000mAh Battery Launched
3.1K
Vivo

Vivo XPlay 7 a.k.a Vivo X20 smartphone surfaces Online with On-Screen Fingerprint Sensor
2.4K
News

Gionee A1 Lite Smartphone with 20MP Selfie Camera & 4,000mAh Battery Launched in India for Rs. 14,999
2.3K
News

LG Q6 Smartphone with 5.5 FHD+ FullVision Display Launched in India For Rs. 14,990
2.1K
Splatter

Coolpad Splatter Smartphone with Android 7.0 & 5.5″ HD Display Launched for $139.99
1.9K
Krypton 22+

Videocon Krypton 22+ smartphone launched with VoWiFi Feature and MirVision Technology
1.9K
News

Micromax Launches Selfie 2 Smartphone with 3GB RAM and Fingerprint Sensor

AndroidAdvices.com is not affiliated with Google or any of the device manufacturers listed on this site. Android is a trademark of Google Inc. Use of this trademark is subject to Google Permissions.

Copyright © 2017 AndroidAdvices. Part of Digital World Solutions.

To Top