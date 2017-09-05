Finish Company Confirms Oreo Update for All Nokia Android Phones

Recently, Sony has confirmed the Android Oreo update for most of its 2016 models such as Xperia X, X Performance, X Compact, XZ Premium, XZs, XA1, XA1 Ultra, XA1 Plus and Xperia Touch. Now, Finish based handset maker of HMD company has announced all of its Nokia Android smartphones are also getting the Oreo update which includes Nokia 3, 5, 6 and 8 Android phones. It has been confirmed on social media network on Twitter and posted by HMD Global’s chief product officer, Juho Sarvikas.

All of our smartphones will upgrade to Oreo, Nokia 3 included. No comments yet on timing so that I don't get into trouble 😊. — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) September 2, 2017



All Nokia branded Android smartphones are packed with a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset, while the only Nokia 3 smartphone powered by MediaTek chipset which is the budget friendly smartphone also getting the Android 8.0 Oreo update. However, The Nokia branded Android smartphones when will get the exact date & timing of the Oreo update remain unknown, but we are expecting to release by the year end.

Google has announced the Oreo update for its pixel phones and as well as Nexus devices in Android beta program on August 21st. Last month, HTC also announced Android 8.0 Oreo update for its HTC U11, U Ultra and HTC U10 smartphones.