News

Finix 2 App Officially Launched For Twitter, Priced at $2

Posted on

Matteo Villa developed a third party application for the twitter named as Fenix, which was one of the best twitter users on Android one and a half year ago. After April 2016, it has been run few issues with twitter horrible token wall and removed from the Google Play store for rebuild the application. Recently, the updated third party application of Fenix launched as a preview app in May 2017 for beta testing, named as Fenix 2. Now, this app is available for $1.99 in the Play Store. Also, we have several third party apps to use for twitter such as Flamingo and Talon.

This new Finix app is completed revised, but you can feel like the old application regarding using. The Fenix 2 app is fully customizable theme in dark & light like a main twitter app, but you can do more customization controls over the front end of twitter, multi-account support, which provides to add more accounts to your twitter application for efficiently managing the accounts. Also, it has improved the conversation layouts, which gives a bit more visually appealing but it would be based on your requirements. Interestingly, the new third party application is likely more of an old Fenxi application, but it would be more modern.
Download on Google Play Store

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *





Most Popular

5.4K
News

Meizu M6 Note with 5.5″ FHD Display & Snapdragon 625 SoC Launched, Pricing Starts From 1099 Yuan
5.2K
Vivo

Vivo X20 Smartphone To Launch on September 21st
5.2K
News

Nokia 8 Phone has started pre-orders via Carphone Warehouse and giving a Free Smartwatch
5.0K
News

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Phablet with Quad HD+ Infinity Display Launched For Rs. 67,900
4.2K
News

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 2017 Tablet with 8″ WXVGA Display & 5,000mAh Battery Launched
4.0K
News

Lenovo K8 Plus Smartphone with Dual Rear Cameras & 4,000mAh Battery Launched For Rs. 10,999
3.6K
News

Xiaomi Mi A1 Smartphone with Dual Rear Cameras Launched For Rs. 14,999

AndroidAdvices.com is not affiliated with Google or any of the device manufacturers listed on this site. Android is a trademark of Google Inc. Use of this trademark is subject to Google Permissions.

Copyright © 2017 AndroidAdvices. Part of Digital World Solutions.

To Top