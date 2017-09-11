First Motorola Android One Smartphone in the Works, Coming to U.S.

Expanding the Android One program devices in the market and recently, Xiaomi has released first ever Android one smartphone for its Mi A1 device in India which has priced at 14,999INR and is available in Black, Gold, and Rose Gold color options. Now, another manufacturer would be joining to sport an Android One branding could be a Moto X4 smartphone which was launched at an IFA 2017 event in Berlin at a price tag of €399 (approx. Rs. 30622).



Recent rumors have been suggesting that it would be the non-google device and earlier, the mountain view based company has combined with the brands like Micromax, Karbonn, and Spice to unveil the first generation Android One smartphone in the year of 2014. After that, it was failed to develop Android One programmed devices, and recently Xiaomi has introduced Android One device in India after three years which brought the new perspective to the mobile market.

Also, the reliable leakster @evleaks (a.k.a Evan Blass) posted an image that carried an Android One branding and Motorola logo at the back side. Also, this device would be a non-google device which would be available for Project Fi contributors, and this phone announcement was come & gone without mentioning Project Fi, which means it is a still rumor regarding this phone. Also, few reports have been surfacing online that tells us this phone would be bringing to the United States.



Initially, the Android One programmed devices have planned to sell around $100, but recent Xiaomi Mi A1 smartphone has launched higher price of $230. The second Android One smartphone has been leaked online that looks similar to the Moto X4 device. Early this year, news reports have reported that Google is working on Android One device that would be coming to the US and haven’t mentioned about which ODM company would bring this phone. Now, it has suggested that it would be the Motorola following after Xiaomi.