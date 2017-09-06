Fly Knockout & Power Plus 1 Smartphones Announced with Android 7.0 Nougat

Fly mobile is known for introducing affordable smartphones at an effective price bracket, and recently, this brand has unveiled Fly Selfie 1 smartphone in Russia for a price tag of 8,990 rubles. Now, this brand has come up with two new smartphones in the market named as Fly Power Plus 1 and Fly Knockout, which have been listed on their official website. These two phones are offering a 4G Android Nougat operating system out of the box and are supporting dual SIM phones.



Fly Knockout:

This phone comes with very basic specifications and sports a 5-inch FWVGA display with a resolution of 854 x 480 pixels and has a 2.5D curved glass on top of it. Under the hood, it comes packed with a Spreadtrum SC9832 quad-core 1.45GHz processor paired with Mali 400 graphics and 1GB of RAM. There is an 8GB of internal storage which is further expandable up to 64GB via microSD card slot.



The Knockout phone rocks a 5MP primary camera and has a VGA selfie sensor. It is capable of recording videos in 1080p at 30 frames per second. This phone is backed by a 2,000mAh capacity battery which gives a talk time up to 8 hours and lasts up to 160 hours of standby time. Also, it provides video playback up to 4 hours and delivers an audio playback about 40 hours. This phone will be available in Black and Champagne Gold color options.

Fly Power Plus 1:

It flaunts a 5-inch IPS display with HD resolution offering a 2.5D curved glass and providing a Dragontrail glass protection. For photography, this phone bears an 8MP autofocus rear-facing camera with Flash and has a 2MP fixed focus front-facing camera for capturing selfies and make video calls with your friends and family members. The camera is capable of recording videos in 720p at 30 frames per second.



It is enclosed with a 1.3GHz Spreadtrum SC9832 quad-core processor coupled with Mali 400 GPU and 1GB of RAM. The Power Plus 1 phone houses an 8GB of flash memory which is expandable up to 32GB via microSD card slot. This phone is powered by a 3,950mAh capacity battery which is rated to deliver up to 15 hours of talk time and lasts 25 hours of standby time. This phone comes in Balck and Champagne color variants.