Fly Selfie 1 Smartphone with 13MP Camera & 3,000mAh Battery Launched for 8,990 rubles

FLY Mobiles is one more mobile manufacturer and has recently introduced the Fly 5S smartphone in Russia for a price tag of 4,990 rubles which is now available price at 4,690 rubles which means it has been dropped 300 rubles. Now, the company has come up with another device in Russia called as Fly Selfie 1 and the name suggests that it is a selfie centric smartphone. It is available in Red and Black color options and comes with affordable specifications at a competitive price that is 8,990 rubles.



Talk about hardware specifications, the main highlight of the phone is the camera that offers 13MP primary camera with autofocus and LED flash and has the same resolution on the front-facing camera with fixed focus and front LED flash, which you can shoot beautiful selfies even in the dark light conditions. Also, the camera can record videos in 720p at 30 frames per second. The Selfie 1 smartphone is packed with an Android 7.0 with is Nougat laid on top of it.

It rocks a 5.2-inch IPS full lamination screen with an HD (1280 x 720 pixels) resolution and supports a capacitive screen up to 5 point multi-touch fingers. It comes with a Panda glass screen material which protects the screen from scratches and smudges. The Selfie 1 phone is supercharged with a 1.25Ghz MT6737 quad-core processor which is accompanied by a Mali T720 graphics and 2GB of RAM, which would give flawless experience. It is equipped with a fingerprint sensor which is placed at rear side for unlocking smartphone.



There is a 16GB of flash memory with a support of microSD card slot up to 32GB. It is kept powered by a 3,000mAh capacity battery which delivers a talk time up to 11 hours and a standby time up to 300 hours. This phone also gives a video playback up to 6 hours, audio playback up to 60 hours, operating time on the internet up to 5 hours and running time over the Wi-Fi up to 6 hours. Connectivity options include Dual SIM, 4G LTE, Bluetooth, 3.5mm audio jack Micro -USB and GPS /A-GPS navigation support.