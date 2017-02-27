News

Galaxy Tab S3 with 9.7-inch Super AMOLED, S-Pen & more – Details

Posted on

While the tablet market is shrinking at a rapid pace globally, Samsung has announced the Tab S3 in a grand way in Barcelona at Mobile World Congress. Tab S3 smartphones comes with the 9.7inched screen along with the much needed bump in specs list compared to all other previous generation of tablets by Samsung. Let’s check out on what are the specs and features of this tablet in the due course.

Samsung-Galaxy-Tab-S3

Specs and Features of Galaxy Tab S3:
With 9.7 inches of screen size, this device also comes with 2.15GHz quad-core Snapdragon 820 64-bit Quad-Core processor along with Android 7.0 Nougat OS. With hardware like 4GB RAM, 32GB internal memory, this tablet also comes with expandable memory up to 256GB with expandable microSD card slot. With 13MP/ 5MP of rear/ front facign camera, this tablet also has 6000mAH of battery which also supports fast charging. Let’s check out detailed specs below;
• 9.7-inch Display with 2048×1536 pixel Resolution
• QXGA Super AMOLED display
• Dimensions: 169 x 237.3 x 6mm; Weight: 429g
• 2.15GHz Quad-core Snapdragon 820 with 64-bit Quad-Core processor
• Adreno 530 GPU
• 4GB RAM,
• 32GB internal memory,
• Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
• Android 7.0 Nougat OS
• 13MP rear facing camera
• 5MP front camera
• Fingerprint sensor
• Connectivity Options – 4G LTE (optional), Bluetooth 4.2, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz/5GHz) MIMO, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, GLONASS, USB 3.1 Type-C
• 6000mAh battery with Fast Charging support

Samsung-Galaxy-Tab-S3-1

Pricing and Availability:
Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 comes in Silver & Black color options with the prie tag of 679 Euros/ 769 Euros for WiFi/ LTE variants respectively. This will be available in Europe in Q2 2017.

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *





Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy A3 _ rear camera Samsung Galaxy A3 _ rear camera
21.7K
Firmware Update

How to install Android 6.0.1 Firmware for Galaxy A3 2017 SM-A320Y
4.1K
Galaxy S8

Samsung Galaxy S8 & Galaxy S8 Plus to Come in 5.8″ & 6.2″ Screen Sizes
4.0K
News

How to install Android 7.0 Nougat based LineageOS 14.1 for Huawei Y6
3.8K
Android Apps

How to use Android Instant Apps on your smartphone
Samsung Galaxy S6 Samsung Galaxy S6
3.6K
Firmware Update

How to install Android 7.0 Nougat Firmware on AT&T Galaxy S6 & Galaxy S6 Edge
Verizon Verizon
3.5K
Verizon

Verizon Unveils New Unlimited Plan with HD Streaming for $80
3.4K
101 Saphir

Archos 101 Saphir Rugged Tablet Launched with 6000mAh Battery

AndroidAdvices.com is not affiliated with Google or any of the device manufacturers listed on this site. Android is a trademark of Google Inc. Use of this trademark is subject to Google Permissions.

Copyright © 2017 AndroidAdvices. Part of Digital World Solutions.

To Top