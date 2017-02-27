Galaxy Tab S3 with 9.7-inch Super AMOLED, S-Pen & more – Details

While the tablet market is shrinking at a rapid pace globally, Samsung has announced the Tab S3 in a grand way in Barcelona at Mobile World Congress. Tab S3 smartphones comes with the 9.7inched screen along with the much needed bump in specs list compared to all other previous generation of tablets by Samsung. Let’s check out on what are the specs and features of this tablet in the due course.

Specs and Features of Galaxy Tab S3:

With 9.7 inches of screen size, this device also comes with 2.15GHz quad-core Snapdragon 820 64-bit Quad-Core processor along with Android 7.0 Nougat OS. With hardware like 4GB RAM, 32GB internal memory, this tablet also comes with expandable memory up to 256GB with expandable microSD card slot. With 13MP/ 5MP of rear/ front facign camera, this tablet also has 6000mAH of battery which also supports fast charging. Let’s check out detailed specs below;

• 9.7-inch Display with 2048×1536 pixel Resolution

• QXGA Super AMOLED display

• Dimensions: 169 x 237.3 x 6mm; Weight: 429g

• 2.15GHz Quad-core Snapdragon 820 with 64-bit Quad-Core processor

• Adreno 530 GPU

• 4GB RAM,

• 32GB internal memory,

• Expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

• Android 7.0 Nougat OS

• 13MP rear facing camera

• 5MP front camera

• Fingerprint sensor

• Connectivity Options – 4G LTE (optional), Bluetooth 4.2, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz/5GHz) MIMO, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, GLONASS, USB 3.1 Type-C

• 6000mAh battery with Fast Charging support

Pricing and Availability:

Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 comes in Silver & Black color options with the prie tag of 679 Euros/ 769 Euros for WiFi/ LTE variants respectively. This will be available in Europe in Q2 2017.