Guide

How to Get Google Assistant on non-Pixel Android Phones – Guide

Posted on

Google had made remarkable upgrades to the Nexus lineup earlier and introduced all new family in lieu with Pixel brand. So, for all those Android users who liked the concept of Google Assistant which is almost similar to that of Siri for iOS can now install this feature in non-Pixel phones as well. With Android Assistant, one can ask questions and then Google will help you out with the answers.
Like if you search for the capital of Botswana or find translations in over 100 languages. Ask your Assistant for your flight status, and what the weather’s like when you get there. Let’s check out on how you can install Google Assistant on non-Pixel devices.

Google Assistant

GoogleAssistant

Guide to Install Google Assistant in non-Pixel Android Phones:

  • Download Google Assistant ZIP file ([arm] [arm64] [x86]) in your device and place the same in root folder
  • Reboot your device into the recovery mode
  • In recovery mode, select option of “install zip from sd card” to install Google Assistant in your device.
  • Once its installed, select “reboot system now” option with the help of volume down button to reboot the device.

    • Note: In case Google Assistant is not showing up, then wipe the app data of Google App. Also, Make sure that “Search assistant” or “Now on tap” is set as long-press action for home button. For One Plus 3 users, to start Google Assistant you need to hold the fingerprint scanner for 1sec.

    Do let us know in the comments section in case you need any help so that we can assist you better.

    Related Items:
    1 Comment

    1 Comment

    1. Mark Hamilton

      January 31, 2017 at 6:14 pm

      I have a Nexus 6P. Which file to download, arm, arm64 or x86?

      Reply

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *




    Most Popular

    3.2K
    3
    News

    How to Install CyanogenMod 14.1 Android 7.1.1 Nougat ROM For Xiaomi Mi4i
    3.0K
    Firmware Update

    Lenovo K6 Power Stock Firmware, Tool, Drivers & more – Download Now
    2.8K
    Firmware Update

    How to Install the Official Android 7.1 Nougat Lineage OS 14.1 For Xiaomi Mi 5
    2.8K
    Firmware Update

    How to Install Official Android 7.1 Nougat LineageOS 14.1 For Honor 5X
    Pixel Launcher 2 Pixel Launcher 2
    2.7K
    2
    APKs

    {APK} Download Pixel Launcher for your Android Phone
    2.7K
    Firmware Update

    How to install Stable Android 7.0 Nougat based B361 EMUI 5.0 for Huawei P9
    2.6K
    APKs

    {APK} Download all-new Snapchat 10 with New Design & Bug Fixes

    AndroidAdvices.com is not affiliated with Google or any of the device manufacturers listed on this site. Android is a trademark of Google Inc. Use of this trademark is subject to Google Permissions.

    Copyright © 2017 AndroidAdvices. Part of Digital World Solutions.

    To Top