Gionee A1 Lite Smartphone with 20MP Selfie Camera & 4,000mAh Battery Launched in India for Rs. 14,999

The Chinese handset maker, Gionee has today launched the A1 Lite smartphone in India at a price tag of Rs. 14,999, which will be available via offline stores across India and also associated with Airtel and PayTM to give exclusive offers for the Gionee A1 Lite buyers. It was already launched in Nepal for a price tag of NPR 26,999 (approx $265 / Rs. 17,000) and will be available in Black, Gold and Red color options. Recently, Gionee has introduced two devices in the part of A-series in India named as Gionee A1 and Gionee A1 Plus and is now priced at Rs. 16,500 and Rs. 26,999 respectively.



This smartphone is enclosed with a unibody metal design and is powered by an Android 7.0 which is Nougat and wrapped with an Amigo 4.0 UI skin on top. It rocks a 5.3-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) IPS display along with a 2.5D curved glass on top. The A1 Lite is supercharged with the 64-bit MediaTek MT6753 octa-core 1.3GHz processor paired with Mali-T720 graphics which gives an ideal graphical performance.

It is powered by a 4,000mAh non-removable battery that should easily give a day long battery life. This phone supports dual SIM dual standby which carries 4G LTE network for faster data speeds and HD voice calls. The Gionee A1 Lite smartphone has a fingerprint sensor which is circular and unlocks the consumer’s device without entering complicated passwords.

It features three capacitive navigation buttons for multitasking, home, and back (from left to right). Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS, 3.5mm Audio port, and a MicroUSB 2.0 port. The power button and volume rocker are located at the right edge while SIM card slot on the left side.

Regarding the RAM & storage, It comes with a 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage which is further expandable via MicroSD card slot. The Gionee A1 Lite phone has a 13MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture and LED flash. On the front, there is a 20MP selfie camera with wide-angle lens, f/2.0 aperture, and LED flash, which captures selfies beautifully even in the dim light conditions.