Gionee GN5005 with 5″ HD Display & Massive 4,000mAh Battery Listed Online

The Chinese smartphone manufacturing company Gionee will be working on a new smartphone that is spotted on TEENA with a model number Gionee GN5005. Previously, the another smartphone from Gionee has certified by TEENA with its model number of Gionee M2017 with a high capacity 7000mAh battery. The design of the Gionee GN5005 looks quite similar with the Gionee Marathon M5 Lite smartphone that has launched recently in this year 2016 with 5-inch IPS display which has priced at Rs. 11,400 (approx. $ 167).



Talking about the specification of Gionee GN5005 according to TEENA, This smartphone will come with a 5-inch HD TFT capacitive touchscreen with a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels that gives a pixel density of 294 PPI. It is expected to be powered by a 1.25 GHz Quad-core processor paired with 3GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage which can be expandable up to 128GB via microSD card. The device will be running as usually like other latest smartphone runs on Android Marshmallow v6.0.

On the rear side panel, it will sports 8-megapixel camera with LED flash beside to it and with a latest Gionee logo along with it, there is also a large size single speaker grill at the bottom of the smartphone. On the front panel, they will be 5-megapixel front-facing camera, speaker, and proximity sensors on the top the smartphone along with the navigation buttons equipped on the bottom of the smartphone. The volume rockers along with the on-off power switch which comes located on one side of the smartphone panel.

The Gionee GN5005 will come equipped with a capacity of the 4000mAh battery which is similar to the Xiaomi Redmi 3S that also powered by a 4000mAh battery. It measures around 144.3mm height, 70.5mm width, 8.6mm thickness and weighs around 140 grams. The phone will be available in Golden color, and as of now, there is no detail about the official launch of this smartphone. We will be soon updating this article, so stay tuned to Android Advises for more tech news.