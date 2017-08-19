Gionee M2018 Smartphone with 5.5″ Display & Android 7.0 Nougat Listed on TENAA

Gionee has recently introduced the Gionee A1 Lite phone in India at a price tag of Rs. 14,999. Earlier, the same phone launched in Nepal or a price tag of NPR 26,999 (approx $265 / Rs. 17,000) and will be available in Black, Gold and Red color options. Besides, this company is also working a new smartphone which has been listed on GFXbench site named as Gionee M7 and revealed few specifications. However, we have another report that has been listed on TENNA which is called as Gionee M2018. It is the successor of the previously launched Gionee M2017.



This phone seems to be identical to its predecessor regarding design. As of now, the TENAA listing page doesn’t provide all specifications. So we are expected to be featuring the same specifications of its predecessor. It would be expected to run on the Android 7.0 Nougat operating system out of the box. The image suggested that it would have a fingerprint sensor on the front which embedded with a physical home button like its predecessor.

The volume rockers and the power button is located at the right edge of the device and would be packed with a 6,000mAh (2 x 3,000mAh) capacity battery while its predecessor came with a massive 7,000mAh capacity battery. Also, the image reveals that it would come with a single-camera at the back while the Gionee M2017 offered a dual rear camera setup which includes a 12MP + 13MP sensor.

This new phone measures a 156 × 78 × 10.8 mm dimensions which are almost same dimensions on its predecessor and would sport a 5.5-inch display while its predecessor featured a 5.7-inch display. The Gionee M2018 has a slightly different earpiece design which is almost similar placement on Gionee M2017. It would support a dual-SIM phone that coupled with a 4G LTE network. To recall, Gionee M7 phone spotted on GFX bench site with Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system which would be expected to be unveiled very soon.