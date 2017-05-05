Gionee M6 Stock Firmware, Tool, Driver – Download Now

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer Gionee had just launched the new M6 smartphone recently. It is indeed a great flagship device with some good set of specs for the price. Primarily known for its battery performance, the Gionee M6 comes with a 5,000 mAh battery which is guaranteed to last for a very long time. Other internal specifications include a 1.8GHz octa-core Helio P10 processor and 4GB of RAM. With that all that said, the only major disappointment with this device was the fact that it runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow out of the box. And on top of that, it is not the latest version of Android.
If you are one of those who owns this smartphone and is patiently waiting for an update then you are not alone. However, if you wish to run the latest software on this smartphone, then you only option to flash a custom ROM. Also, if you have flashed a custom ROM and want to go back to the stock ROM, then you can download and install this and you should be just fine. However, if you don’t know how to do it, or if you are looking a tutorial for the same, then you are in the right place. Today in this tutorial, we will be showing exactly how to do the same. So without wasting any more time, let’s quickly see how to get this done.
About the firmware
The firmware which we are about to install today is the stock ROM which the smartphone ships with out of the box. It runs on the latest version of Android Marshmallow 6. Do make a note that it will only work with the Gionee M6 smartphone and not any other device. So if you are trying to install this on any other device, then we suggest you not to try that since you can end up with a bricked smartphone. Also, do make a note that if you are running on some newer version of Android then this will essentially downgrade it to a lower version of Android. Hence we suggest you keep that in mind.
Pre-requisite
- One of the first things to do before beginning the installation process is to make sure that you have created a full backup of your device. This is very important since we will be completely wiping the internal memory of the device. So unless you want to end up loosing all your data, we highly suggest you do this.
- You also need to make sure that you download the files given the link below. Those are the firmware files which we will be installing and hence we suggest you download them before proceeding with the installation.
- You can download the firmware file from the link given down below.
Download Gionee M6 Stock Firmware
Installation
- Assuming that you have already downloaded the files given in the link above, it is now time to begin the installation process.
- Once it is donwloaded, the first thing you need to do is to install the MTKUSB Driver.
- After that, open the SP Flash Tool and cick on the download button.
- Once that is done, click Scatter-Loading button & browse for the file which you had downloaded earlier.
- Now simply select the extracted firmware which you had already downloaded.
- Once done, simply just hit the download button and after that you should be good to go.
- After that simply just switch off your phone connect it to your PC to proceed further.
- This will now begin the installation process and you should be seeing a green tick appear.
- Once you are out of all that, just disconnect your phone and switch it back on.
Do make note that the first boot might take some more time than usual and hence we suggest you stay patient with the same. Having said that, if you have any queries with this installation, then we suggest drop them in the commetn section below and also, be sure to stay tuned to Android Advices for tutorials like this.