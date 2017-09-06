Gionee M7 Power To Launch on September 28th With Full-Vision Display

Nowadays, All manufacturers are looking for a full-vision display of smartphones, and few brands are already coming up with this technology. However, another Chinese manufacturer Gionee is also working on the new terminal with a full-vision display of smartphone dubbed as Gionee M7 Power. It has been posted on their official microblogging website on Weibo and says that it will be planning to launch this smartphone on September 28th which will be holding an event in Bangkok. Recently, Gionee SW17W08 model has spotted on GFXbench mark site which revealed that the company is working on an 18:9 aspect ratio smartphone. Also, the company is working on a regular variant of the Gionee M7 smartphone which would be going to unveil by end of this month.



We are expecting that this model number might be the Gionee M7 Power smartphone. As per as listing, this model would be powered by an Android 7.0 Nougat operating system and sports a 6-inch HD+ immersive screen of 1440 x 720 pixels resolution which offers a 268ppi of pixel density. Under the hood, it is enclosed with a 2.6GHz MediaTek Helio P25 MT6757CD octa-core Cortex A53 processor paired with Mali T880 graphics. There is a 64GB of internal memory and is coupled with a 4GB of RAM, which is further expandable via microSD card slot.



For photography, this listing is suggesting that it would come with a single rear camera and single front camera, but it might come with dual camera setup at the time of launch. It sports a 5MP rear-facing camera and the same 5MP sensor at the front. Also, the listing is given that this model would be packed with Single SIM phone, but it will introduce the dual SIM camera phone. At IFA 2017, Zopo has recently launched four new devices with 18:9 aspect ratio smartphones and Wiko also unveiled three new devices with the same technology. Earlier, LG has launched LG G6, Q6, and V30 phones, while recently Micromax also introduced a smartphone with 18:9 aspect ratio smartphone called as Micromax Canvas Infinity which is the mid-range smartphone.