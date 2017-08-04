Gionee M7 Smartphone Spotted on GFXBench with 6″ Display & 6GB RAM

Recently, the Chinese manufacturer company Gionee has launched the A1 & A1 Plus smartphones in India for Rs. 19,999 and Rs. 26,999 respectively. Already, the company has slashed down the Gionee A1 smartphone price up to Rs. 3,500 and is now available for Rs. 16,500. However, the company will be planning to launch a new device in the part of X-series very soon called as Gionee X1. Now, we have another report surfacing online that is Gionee M7 smartphone which has been listed on the GFX benchmark site.



The Gionee M7 smartphone would be the successor of the previously launched Gionee M6 & M6 Plus devices in July 2016. Earlier, the company has launched the Gionee M6s Plus device in China which is priced at 3499 Yuan for 64GB variant and 4299 Yuan for the 256GB model. Also, this brand has introduced the Gionee M6 Lite smartphone in Kenya with 3GB RAM for Ksh 19,999 (approx. $197).

According to GFX benchmark listing, the Gionee M7 smartphone would be powered by Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system. It would sport a massive 6.0-inch touchscreen with at least five finger gesture support and has a 2160 x 1080 pixel resolution. It shows only one SIM card option, but we can be expected as it would pack with dual SIM support. This device would be packed with a 4G LTE connectivity.

For photography, there is a 16MP primary camera with autofocus, face detection, HDR, touch focus and LED flash support. It would record videos in UHD (4K) at 30 frames per second. On the front, this phone bears an 8MP sensor for selfies. Under the hood, it will be equipped with a 2.3GHz MediaTek MT6758 octa-core Cortex A53 processor packed with a Mali-G71 graphics.

There would be a 64GB of internal memory and 6GB of RAM. Also, the company would come with a plus variant of this device which is called as Gionee M7 Plus. As of now, we don’t have any official information regarding this device as we expect it would launch in coming weeks.

Source