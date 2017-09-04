Gionee SW17W08 Model Spotted on GFXBench with 6″ HD+ Display & Android 7.1.1

Nowadays, All manufacturers are looking for a full-vision display of smartphones, and few brands are already coming up with this technology. At IFA 2017, Zopo has recently launched four new devices with 18:9 aspect ratio smartphones and Wiko also unveiled three new devices with the same technology. Earlier, LG has launched LG G6, Q6, and V30 phones, while recently Micromax also introduced a smartphone with 18:9 aspect ratio smartphone called as Micromax Canvas Infinity which is the mid-range smartphone. However, another Chinese manufacturer Gionee is also working on the new terminal with a full-vision display of smartphone which has been spotted on GFXbench mark site with a model number of Gionee SW17W08.



As per as listing, this model would be powered by an Android 7.0 Nougat operating system and sports a 6-inch HD+ immersive screen of 1440 x 720 pixels resolution which offers a 268ppi of pixel density. Under the hood, it is enclosed with a 2.6GHz MediaTek Helio P25 MT6757CD octa-core Cortex A53 processor paired with Mali T880 graphics. There is a 64GB of internal memory and is coupled with a 4GB of RAM, which is further expandable via microSD card slot.

For photography, this listing is suggesting that it would come with a single rear camera and single front camera, but it might come with dual camera setup at the time of launch. It sports a 5MP rear-facing camera and the same 5MP sensor at the front. Also, the listing is given that this model would be packed with Single SIM phone, but it will introduce the dual SIM camera phone. As of now, there is no word on when it would be launching, pricing & availability of the smartphone.

Last week, two new smartphones have been leaked such as Gionee M2018 which would be the follower of the Gionee M2017 and Gionee M7 smartphone spotted on GFX bench mark site which will be a successor of the Gionee M6 smartphone. Talking about Gionee M7 smartphone, it would sport a 6-inch display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels and would be powered by an octa-core 2.3GHz processor which has a MediaTek Helio P30 MT6758 chipset. It comes with a 64GB of internal storage and a massive 6GB of RAM. Regarding optics, It would rock a 16MP primary camera and has an 8MP selfie camera.