Gionee X1 Smartphone with Android 7.0 & 8MP Camera Launched For Rs. 8,999

The Chinese manufacturer company Gionee has recently introduced the Gionee A1 Plus smartphone in India for Rs. 26,999, which is the updated version of its Gionee A1 phone. The Gionee A1 smartphone was launched in March 2017 at a price tag of Rs. 19,999. Earlier this month, the company has dropped the Gionee A1 smartphone price about 3,500INR. Firstly, the both smartphones were unveiled at the MWC event 2017. Now, the company has launched its budget-oriented smartphone in India named as Gionee X1 and is priced at Rs. 8,999. Earlier, this phone was launched in Nepal at a price tag of Rs. 13,999 (approx. $136 in the U.S).



Speaking on this occasion, Alok Shrivastava, Director – Business Intelligence and Planning, Gionee India said, “Gionee has always been committed to amazing its customers with premium quality products at attractive prices. Continuing this philosophy, we are delighted to introduce the all new X1 which will surely be a delight for the users. We are confident that the new line of products which we plan to launch soon will not only impress our customers in terms of the prices but also with their striking features and premium quality.”

Now, talking about the key specs of the Gionee X1 smartphone, it features a 5-inch HD display which has a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels and doesn’t provide any protection for the screen. It offers a 294PPI of pixel density and is powered by the latest Android 7.0 which is Nougat with Amigo UI4.0 layered on the top. Under the hood, it comes packed with a 1.3GHz MediaTek MT6737 quad-core processor coupled with Mali T720 graphics and 2GB of RAM, which would give ideal multitasking experience. There is a 16GB of flash memory which can further expand up to 256GB via microSD card slot, which is a huge memory to store pictures, videos, files, etc.

The Gionee X1 smartphone would be available in Black, Gold, Red, and Blue color variants. For photography, this model sports an 8MP rear camera with a f/2.2 aperture which shoots amazing pictures and also record videos in 1080p at 30 frames per second. On the front, there is the same 8MP selfie camera with a f/2.4 aperture for seizing beautiful selfies. The Gionee X1 smartphone is fueled by a 3,000mAh capacity battery which is rated to deliver all the power with having no issues. It is a dual SIM smartphone that carries 4G LTE network.