Gionee X1 Smartphone Set to Launch in India Very Soon with Android 7.0 & 8MP Camera

The Chinese manufacturer company Gionee has recently introduced the Gionee A1 Plus smartphone in India for Rs. 26,999, which is the updated version of its Gionee A1 phone. The Gionee A1 smartphone was launched in March 2017 at a price tag of Rs. 19,999. Earlier this month, the company has dropped the Gionee A1 smartphone price about 3,500INR. Firstly, the both smartphones were unveiled at the MWC event 2017. Now, the company is going to launch its budget oriented smartphone in India very soon in the X-series lineup which is called as Gionee X1.



This model is already made available in Nepal and is priced at Rs. 13,999 (approx. $136 in the U.S). It will also be bringing to other countries very soon like Vietnam, Kazakhstan, and the Philippines. Now, talking about the key specs of the Gionee X1 smartphone, it features a 5-inch HD display which has a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels and doesn’t provide any protection for the screen. It offers a 294PPI of pixel density and is powered by the latest Android 7.0 which is Nougat with Amigo UI4.0 layered on the top.

Under the hood, it comes packed with a 1.3GHz MediaTek MT6737 quad-core processor coupled with Mali T720 graphics and 2GB of RAM, which would give ideal multitasking experience. There is a 16GB of flash memory which can further expand up to 256GB via microSD card slot, which is a huge memory to store pictures, videos, files, etc. The Gionee X1 smartphone would be available in Black, Gold, Red, and Blue color variants.



For photography, this model sports an 8MP rear camera with a f/2.2 aperture which shoots amazing pictures and also record videos in 1080p at 30 frames per second. On the front, there is the same 8MP selfie camera with a f/2.4 aperture for seizing beautiful selfies. The Gionee X1 smartphone is fueled by a 3,000mAh capacity battery which is rated to deliver all the power with having no issues. It is a dual SIM smartphone that carries 4G LTE network. It would be expected price of this smartphone in India around 10,000INR.