Google Android Q Beta 4 Update Released for Pixel Smartphones

Last month in California, we have witnessed Google I/0 2019 where the tech giant released Android Q Beta 3 update. Now, Google has released the latest Android Q Beta 4 update for Pixel Smartphones that includes the recently launched Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL as well. Few hours boo, we have seen Google releasing its June 2019 security Patch for Pixel phones and now they are getting the latest Android Q Beta 4. Furthermore, the Essential Phone will also be getting the latest version for the compatible handsets to the days to come.

Google has scheduled to release two more beta updates before the official final update of Android Q is released in the third quarter. Without out any doubt, the upcoming Pixel 4 along with the Pixel 4 XL will be first to come out of the box with Android Q final update along with the official SDK. The developers cannot submit their apps targeting the latest version of Android API 29 to the PlayStore. Although the update does not bring new features, it confirms few new features to be in the final version which could be available in the next update.

The users who are already on the Android Q Beta 3 update will be getting an OTA update. Furthermore, there are few reports from the users about the failure in the installation of the latest Android Q Beta build and also the devices are getting stuck while rebooting. Few other reports claim that the device is getting booted directly into the recovery mode with a failed update error which shoes up on to the screen but this boot loop issue is limited to very few users as of now.

There is also a way to manually update the Android Q for the first time users for the latest Android Q Beta 3 update. The applications that are targeting Android Q will be supporting the Dark Theme, Suggested Replies, Gesture Navigation and more. Google already announced that the latest Android built will be supporting the foldable devices also, considering there are many foldable devices to come into the market.

