Google & Huawei to pay up to $400 to the owners of Faulty Nexus 6P

Google along with Huawei has agreed to pay $400 to the owners of the Nexus 6P smartphone who have participated in the on-going lawsuit. Users have experienced a boot looping issue which caused the device to shut down suddenly even after having enough battery. Both the companies would be liable to a $9.75 million settlement for the class action which began in April 2017 and ends up in payments of up to $400.

The lawsuit states that Google has contracted the design and manufacturing of its Android smartphone to the third-party companies that include Huawei has breached the warranty even after the company was aware of it and has not come up with a fix. Once the Court approves the settlement, the owners of Nexus 6P who purchased the device on or after 25th of September 2015 in the US will be eligible to claim the reimbursement.

According to the settlement proposal made, those who are eligible for the settlement will receive up to $400 and the next hearing on the same is scheduled on May 9th. Furthermore, those who have received a Pixel XL smartphone in the warranty exchange program will be getting $10 in reimbursement. For this, the owners of these devices have to provide proper documentation of the bug and they will be eligible to receive the settlement money.

Who do not provide the proper documentation for the same could be eligible for up to $75. These numbers are not final yet since the settlement has not been concluded yet. For submitting the claim you need to check the source link which we have provided. As we know the Nexus series has been completely replaced by the Pixel series now and Google is no more working on Pixel devices. Do you own a faulty Nexus 6P which was launched in 2015? Are you a part of the on-going lawsuit? Comment in the section below if you have more queries on the same and stay tuned to Android Advices for more.

Source, Via