Google Maps on Android launched new ‘Parking difficulty’ feature in the US

Google launched a new feature in Google Maps called Parking difficulty, and presently this feature is available only for Android devices. This feature helps you to understand in advance how hard it would be to park at the place you’re headed.



“To see how hard it might be to park where you’re headed, just get directions to your destination and look for the parking difficulty icon in the directions card at the bottom of the screen,” Google explains in a blog post.

This feature shows the range in three aspects from limited to medium to easy which is based on a historical parking data, similar to the procedure working on Popular Times and Visit Duration apps.

The Parking difficulty feature has introduced currently in 25 metro areas across the US that include San Francisco, Seattle, Miami, Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Detroit, Los Angeles, Minneapolis/St. Paul, New York City, Orlando, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, San Diego, St. Louis, Tampa, Washington, DC, Cleveland, Dallas/Fort Worth, Denver, Houston, Phoenix, Portland, and Sacramento.