Google Pixel 3 & 3 XL Users Complain about Microphone Issues

Well, who does not like the camera capabilities of the Google Pixel 3 smartphones? Almost everyone does. But Google has been facing many issues with the software and hardware bugs on the Pixel 3 and 3 XL smartphones and a new issue has been raised now. Few users of the Google Pixel 3 devices have posted on the Google Product Forum, complaining about the problem that they have been facing with the microphones of these smartphones.

According to them, they have been facing this problem from a few months and they are not able to get a clear sound or unstable sound form their microphone. They have also reported getting little sound and have been in difficulty in understanding the speaker on the other side. Few netizens have reported that the users they have encountered microphone problem constantly and few have reported that it is not so regular, while few have not to face the issue at all.

