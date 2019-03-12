News

Google Pixel 3 & 3 XL Users Complain about Microphone Issues

Well, who does not like the camera capabilities of the Google Pixel 3 smartphones? Almost everyone does. But Google has been facing many issues with the software and hardware bugs on the Pixel 3 and 3 XL smartphones and a new issue has been raised now. Few users of the Google Pixel 3 devices have posted on the Google Product Forum, complaining about the problem that they have been facing with the microphones of these smartphones.

According to them, they have been facing this problem from a few months and they are not able to get a clear sound or unstable sound form their microphone. They have also reported getting little sound and have been in difficulty in understanding the speaker on the other side. Few netizens have reported that the users they have encountered microphone problem constantly and few have reported that it is not so regular, while few have not to face the issue at all.

The Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL smartphone were announced in the month of October last year and Pixel 3 XL comes with 6.3-inch display with the protection of the latest Gorilla Glass 5 on top. It is powered with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 SoC with eight cores, coupled with Adreno 630 GPU. Furthermore, it will be offered in4GB RAM option and come in either 64GB or 128GB of onboard storage.

There is a 12.2MP rear-facing camera on the device with dual LED flash and on the front, we can find two 8MP cameras for selfies. The device will feature a fingerprint sensor on the rear and has a 3430mAh battery on the rear with the support for 18W fast charging. The device will be available in White, Black and Pink color variant and is IP68 rated for dust and water resistance. Do you own a Google Pixel 3 device? Have you encountered a similar issue? Comment in the section below and stay tuned to Android Advices for more.

