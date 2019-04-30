Google Pixel 3a & 3a XL Spotted on Bluetooth Certification

The upcoming Pixel 3a and 3a XL smartphones from Google have passed Bluetooth certifications. Recently the smartphones were found on Geekbench which revealed most of the details and other leaks revealed cases and also the pricing of the devices. Both the Pixel 3a and 3a XL could be officially announced at the Google I/0 event which is scheduled on May 7, 2019.

A total of eight variant has passed through SIG out of which four of them are for the Pixel 3a and the rest are for the bigger 3a XL. Both the devices will be featuring Bluetooth 5.0 and will be running on Android 9 Pie operating system out of the box. It will be interesting to see how Google is going to price these handsets after the heavy competition which we saw in the current market.

According to earlier leaks, the Pixel 3a will be coming with a 5.6-inch FHD+ display which will be powered by a midrange, Snapdragon 670 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM. Its bigger sibling, the Pixel 3XL will be coming with 6-inch FHD+ display which will be equipped with Snapdragon 710 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM which is similar to the Pixel 3a, we are not sure if it will be provided with other storage options also but looking at the different model number we might expect it to happen.

Both the Pixel 3a and 3a XL will be having onboard storage of 64GB and might not have a microSD card slot. Furthermore, the handset will feature an 8MP selfie camera along with a 12MP main camera sensor on the rear. There are expected to be coming in Black, White and Purple color options with accented power buttons. The handsets could be priced at $500 for the 3a smartphone while the 3a XL could be priced at $600. Comment in the section below if you have more queries on the same and stay tuned to Android Advices for more.

