Google Pixel Phones Receiving June 2019 Android Security Update

The Tech Giant Google has started rolling out Android Security patch for the month of June for Pixel smartphones which will also bring many bug fixes. The update will be available via OTA as well as factory image which will be fixing boot freeze issue on the Pixel 2, Camera app crashing problem while recording on the Pixel 3 and the Pixel 3 XL along with few more fixes. Essential is also rolling out an update with the June 2019 security patch for its Essential phone.

This latest update is also available for Pixel C tablet and Pixel 3a along with Pixel 3a XL devices also which were shipped with March security patch recently. This will be the first security patch for the Pixel 3a and 3a XL smartphones bumping the security patch to June. In some Pixel 2 smartphones, there were some issues regarding freeze while booting as mentioned earlier and it has been solved with the latest update.

Furthermore, a bug which was causing the Netflix app to freeze automatically on Pixel 2 and Pixel 3 smartphones has also been solved now and the accuracy of Ok Google voice commands have been improved too. This June security patch will eliminate three high-level Elimination of Privilege (EoP) vulnerabilities in the framework along with three critical-level Remote Code Execution (RCE) vulnerabilities in the media framework.

If you have not received the OTA update yet, you can go and check it from the system settings if the download file is available or else you can also download the factory image.