Google Rolls out Android Q Beta 1 Update for Pixels Devices

Google is rolling out its first Beta update of the Android Q for all the Pixels devices device which also includes the first Pixel device. The users of the Pixel smartphones can enroll in the Android Beta programme and install the first beta built of Android Q. This Android built can be received via OTA which is mainly for the testers to develop their application on the newer OS.

This new update will be bringing more privacy and security to its users with their device since it comes with a new permission management setup for tracking location that will be providing the owns of the phone with three options like Allow all the time, Allow only while the app is in use and Deny. Furthermore, the users will also be able to control the application that accesses to the audio files, Photos, Videos.

Furthermore, the new version will stop any app from opening activities in the background and the application also requires to use system file picker form the download folder so that the owns can choose the file which has to be accessed. The newer OS will bring support for Foldable and innovative new screens and also be helping the developers to mane how their application is displayed on foldable and large screens.

Now, the access to sensitive information like the IMEI number of the device will be blocked on Android Q and will also bring improvements to the Wi-Fi by delivering more privacy and performance along including high-performance mode with low latency which will take advantage of the Wi-Fi connectivity while the users are playing a game or watching a video.

The users will be able to share content like Videos, Photos, Audios, Files in other applications with a faster speed which makes it easy to share shortcuts that let the user jump directly into another application easily and share the content. There will be six beta editions of this new Android Q update which will be scheduled regularly. If you want to be a beta tester, you enrolled it from your Pixel device.

If you do not have a Pixel smartphone, you can use the Android Emulator and download the latest emulator system images via SDK manager in the Android studio. To know more about this update you can tap on the source link given below. Comment in the section if u have more queries on the same and stay tuned to Android Advices for more news and updates.

Source