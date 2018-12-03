Google to Update Hangouts to Hangouts Chat & Hangouts Meet

There was news about Google shutting down its Hangouts services to its customers in 2020 but today, Scott Johnston from Google, who runs Hangouts and other related products has denied the reports and said that the users of consumer Hangouts users will be upgraded to Hangout Chat and Hangouts Meet which are enterprise-focused products. Technically Hangouts are not shutting down but the Hangouts classic will be changed.

Google Hangouts was initially introduced five years ago in the year 2013 and it has seen many changes since then. Scott confirmed that they have not made any decision about shutting down of Hangouts and users will be upgraded to Hangouts Chat and Hangouts Meet. The services are catered to G suite account currently where the Meet app will be used for video conferencing and chat app for messaging.

He also mentioned that Hangout classic will not be losing support and service as of now and it will be fully committed to supporting classic Hangouts users until a successful migration to the upcoming services has been done. However, there isn’t any specific time period mentioned about this transition as of now. Do you still use Google Hangouts? Will you be missing the services? Comment in the section below and stay tuned to Android Advices for more similar news and updates.