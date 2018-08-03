Google’s Pixel 3 XL spotted on Geekbench with SD845 Chipset

Google Pixel 3 XL has been spotted on Geekbench after the live image leaks a few days earlier. From earlier leaks, the device is already confirmed to come with a single camera on the rear and the notch display but specs list is not completed yet. The device has been listed on Geekbench listing running on the latest Snapdragon 845 chipset along with 4GB of RAM. The Pixel 3 XL along with Pixel 3 will also come out of the box with the latest Android P operating system.

The single-core score on the listing was 2426 and multi-core score was 8355 which is less considering Pixel 3 XL is a flagship device of this year. Well, this could be a trial version of the device and we might get to see the final device after few more days. We have to wait for few more days to get all the official details of the same. Stay tuned to Android Advices for more news and updates.

Earlier: Google’s upcoming flagship models Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are nothing new to us. Initially, it was the screen protector leaks that revealed the design of the smartphone and later Pixel 3XL was spotted in some live images that revealed the notch design with a single rear camera. Now, few live images of the White Pixel 3 XL have popped up again, courtesy of an XDA member showing us the rear and front side of the handset.

The leaked images look similar to that of its predecessor Pixel 2 XL with slim bezels but the Pixel 3 XL has an extra notch with 19:9 aspect ratio. On the back, we can find a single rear camera unlike the new trend of dual rear camera design and also a LED flash and logo of Google. There is also a fingerprint sensor on the rear only, indicating it will come out with the old design only.

With the official announcement of the device couple of months away we would be witnessing more leaks which could showcase many more aspects of the handset and we might even get leaks of the pricing in a different region along with the availability. We can expect two different variants of this handset one depending upon the region of the availability. Both these smartphones will come with the latest Android P operating system out of the box and will also be among the first list to get further updates also.

Both the Pixel 3 and the bigger Pixel 3 XL smartphones are expected to come with 6-inch of display and will also be powered with Snapdragon 845 processor which can be coupled with either 4GB or 6GB of RAM. Well, all these have to be taken with a pinch of salt as nothing is been confirmed by any source and these are just leaks. We might actually a completely different set of the specification if Google decides to surprise everyone. What do you think about the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL smartphones? Comment in the section below and stay tuned to Android Advices for more.

Source