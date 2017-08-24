News

Google’s second-generation Pixel Phones To Launch on October 5th with Android 8.0 & Snapdragon 836 SoC

It has been for a quiet time in the news regarding upcoming Google phones. Now, again we have been hearing the same, but this time it is the launching date of the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. The second generation of Google phones would be planning to introduce on October 5th; this news came on Twitter page of Evan Blass who has been reliable for leaking phones details. Yesterday, Samsung unveiled its flagship Galaxy Note 8 phone at a price tag of $930 (approx. Rs. 59568 in India), while LG is planning to launch its upcoming V30 phone by the end of this month.

The Pixel 2 phone has a code name of Muskie and the PIxel 2 XL gets a code name of Taimen. The HTC company had manufactured by the first generation of Googles phones, and now, the successor the devices would be manufactured by the joining of LG company with HTC. Talking about specifications, the upcoming google devices would be packed with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 836 chipset while its predecessor had a Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 SoC. Both phones would be running on the latest Android 8.0 which is Oreo out of the box.


The Pixel XL 2 is expected to sport a large 6-inch AMOLED display while the Pixel 2 device features a slightly smaller display that is a 5.7-inch screen. Earlier reports suggested that it would sport a dual rear camera setup which was revealed a concept video while its predecessor came with single camera setup at the front and back. Also, it suggests that it would rock a fingerprint sensor mounted at the rear side. The rumors are also giving a hint that it would come to a significant changes on the rear panel, unlike its predecessor.

