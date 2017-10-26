HMD confirms Nokia 3, 5 and 6 will be able to test Android 8.0 Oreo beta

HMD has announced Nokia phones beta labs which is a programme that will give early access to the beta builds of the upcoming Android 8.0 Oreo operating system. Earlier the company said that the programme will be available only for Nokia 8 users but later cleared it by saying it will be starting with Nokia 8 and will be followed by Nokia 3, 5 as well as 6. This Nokia phones beta labs is free and this beta phone can be downloaded by any of the users mentioned.

Since this is just a beta programme, we cannot expect it to be stable and can expect many glitches. The stable Android 8.0 Oreo is expected to hit these Nokia smartphones by the end of this year. Moreover, other Nokia devices in different regions are getting updated with Android 7.1.2 which should be downloaded and installed as instructed. Coming to the Nokia 8, the handset will sport a 5.3-inch display with 1440 x 2540 pixels resolutions and has a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top.

The handset is IP54 rated for dust and splash resistance and comes with the always on display. Under the hood, there is Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, coupled with 4GB / 6GB of RAM. On the front, there is a 13MP sensor while the rear side has dual 13MP cameras with laser and phase detection. It also has dial tone LED flash and sports Carl Zeiss optics which Nokia has been using for a long time. There is also a fingerprint sensor on the front to enhance the security levels.

The Nokia 8 will be available in Tempered Blue, Polished Blue, Polished Copper, and Steel color variants and has 3090mAh non-removable battery. Being a flagship device for the company we can expect it to get the first updates, before other handsets from the company. Are you going to install this beta programme? Do you own any of these devices? Comment in the section below and stay tuned for more.

