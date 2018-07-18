HMD Global Announces Nokia X6 Globally as Nokia 6.1 Plus

Nokia 6.1 Plus has been announced globally which was also called as Nokia X6. As reported last week, Hong Kong is the first country to receive this device and Nokia 6.1 Plus is similar to its sibling X6 except for the software part. This handset runs on Android 8.1 Oreo operating system out of the box and is also a part of Googles Android One Program. Moreover, the Nokia 6.1 Plus comes only in 4GB and 64GB storage variant, unlike the X6 which has multiple storage options.

The device is priced at HKD 2,288 ($292) and will go on sale starting from July 24. The handset will feature a Snapdragon 636 SoC along with 4GB of RAM as mentioned earlier. It features a 5.8-inch display with FHD+ resolution and will also have microSD card slot to extended the memory. There will be a 16MP primary rear camera along with 5MP secondary sensor while it we can see a 16MP camera on the front also.

Earlier: A few weeks ago, we have seen Nokia launching its Nokia X6 and recently the global models of this smartphone received Bluetooth certification with model number TA-1083 and TA-1116. Now a new device has been spotted on Geekbench with Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor and it is called as Nokia 6.1 Plus which is said to be the global variant of the Nokia X6. According to the report, this handset will come with Android 8.1 Oreo Operating system out of the box and will be unveiled in Hong Kong on 19th of July.

From the listing, the Nokia 6.1 Plus will be powered with a Snapdragon 636 processor with eight cores coupled with 4GB of RAM. The Geekbench listing of the Nokia X6 is similar to the list of Nokia 6.1 Plus, giving a possibility of a global variant. The handset is limited to China and is available with a starting price of CNY 1,299. The device features a 5.8-inch FHD+ (1080 x 2280) display with 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass 3 on top.

The benchmark results of the Nokia 6.1 Plus gives a single core score of 1,332 and multi-core score of 4.903. The listing also includes the dual camera setup on the rear with a 16MP primary sensor with RGB and a secondary camera of 5MP with a monochrome sensor. The company has also included a 16MP camera on the front with f/2.0 aperture for video calling and selfies.

The smartphone comes with 64GB of onboard storage which can be extended further up to 256GB via microSD card slot. To power the device, we can find a 3060mAh battery on the rear and might come with fast charging technology. We need to wait for few more days for this device to be unveiled in Hong Kong on 19th July. What do you think about this device? Comment in the section below and stay tuned to Android Advices for more news and update.