HOMTOM S8 Smartphone with 5.7″ HD+ Display & Dual Rear Cameras Announced

Chinese ODM handset maker HOMTOM has recently unveiled the HT3 phone which would be including colorful family colors like Silver, Black, Pink, Blue, and Orange. Now, this brand has announced HOMTOM S8 phone which would be offering a slender body with 18:9 unique aspect ratio likes of Samsung Galaxy S8 & S8 Plus. This phone comes with a composite plate metallic frame structure and adopts an edge-to-edge narrow bezel design with a 7.9mm thickness.



The Homtom S8 smartphone would offer Coral Blue, Maple Gold, Arctic Silver and Midnight Black color options. It has a fingerprint sensor at the back panel which runs accurate & fast and also supports 5 fingertips at most. On the front, there is a 5.7-inch HD+ display with a 1440 x 720 pixels resolution and has a body to screen ratio up to 83%, which enables true-to-life viewing experience.



Also, it provides 2.5D curved glass, that enhances the vibrant and saturated color of the images on the screen. It is supercharged with a 1.5GHz MT6750T octa-core processor coupled with Mali T860 graphics, which performs faster and more efficient. There is a 64GB of inbuilt memory packed with 4GB of RAM which also further be expandable up to 128GB via microSD card slot.

For optics, it bears a dual rear camera setup which contains 16MP main camera and a 5MP RGB sensor, which enhances the image processing ability, stimulate natural colors for the best color match, thus makes final photos sharper and clear. On the front, there is a 13MP selfie camera for capturing beautiful selfies. It is a dual SIM phone that comes packed with a 4G LTE connectivity.



This phone comes powered by 3,400mah capacity battery with a 5V/2A fast charging support which is rated to deliver up to 42 hours of talk time and lasts a standby time around 680 hours. Other connectivity options include 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi, OTG, Hotnot, OTA support, Bluetooth 4.0, FM Radio and more. This phone also has a Wakeup and SmartGesture support.