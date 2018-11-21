Honor 10 Lite Smartphone Launched with 6.21” Pearl Display & Android Pie

Honor 10 Lite is a new device that has been launched in China today and it is also a mid-range device. From the teaser image, we can see that the device will be coming with a metallic frame and a glass body giving it a premium look and feel. The Honor 10 Lite has been in the leaks from many days and the handset will be available in Midnight Black, Gradient Red, and Gradient Blue color variants. Moreover, the handset will be coming with a 6.21-inch pear display which also supports U-shaped notch and supports 4G VoLTE connectivity.

Recently we have seen Honor launching its Honor Magic 2 smartphone in China which is also the companies flagship device. The Honor 10 Lite will be coming with the big 6.21-inch Display as mentioned earlier with Full HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) resolutions with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Moreover. The company is also offering an eye protection mode which will be filtering Blue light that is harmful to the eyes.

To power the handset, there is an Octa-Core 710 processor coupled with Mali G51 MP4 GPU. The device will be available in 4GB and 6GB RAM variants and along with 64GB and 128GB of storage options. Honor has also provided a microSD card slot to extend the memory up to a maximum of 512GB. Out of the box, it will be running the latest Android 9.0 Poe operating system with the companies EMUI 9.0 on top and will also be getting further updates in the future when available.

On the camera front, the Honor 10 Lite will come with 12MP dual rear-facing cameras with AIS and auto screen detection accompanied with a 24MP camera on the front with f/2.0 aperture size that offers AI beauty mode and Portrait Lighting. There is a fingerprint sensor on the rear to enhance the security levels. Well, are you interested in getting this device? Comment in the section below if have more queries and stay tuned to Android Advices for more news and updates.