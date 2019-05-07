Honor 20 Lite Launched with Kirin 710 SoC & Triple Rear Cameras

Honor 20 series has been in the leaks from a few days and we know that the series will be unveiled at an event scheduled on 21st of May. The company is going to launch its Honor 20 and Honor 20 Pro smartphones later this month and recently it also unveiled its Honor 20i device. Now the Honor has silently launched its Honor 20 Lite smartphone which will be going for sale in the UK for 249 Euros in Midnight Black, Phantom Blue color options.

The handset comes with 6.21-inch Full HD+ display along with a water drop notch that houses the selfie camera. Under the hood, there is Kirin 710 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage which can be extended further up to a maximum of 512GB via microSD card slot. As per the optics, the Honor 20 Lite will be coming with a triple camera set up on the rear with a 24MP main sensor with f/1.8 aperture, a secondary 8MP camera with f/2.4 aperture and a 2MP depth sensor.

The device is capable of recording super slow-motion video up to 480 fps along with the support AI-scene. For selfies, there is a 32MP selfie sensor which comes with f/2.0 aperture with AI features along with face unlocking system. It will be coming out of the box with Android 9 Pie operating system with EMUI 9.0 on top and should be getting further updates when available. There is a 34000mAh battery on the back which will come without any support for fast charging.

On the rear, there is a fingerprint sensor to enhance the security levels and will come with a micro USB port for charging the handset. There is no information on the global rollout of the Honor 20 Lite as of now which we should be known soon. What is your opinion on this latest device form Honor? Are you planning to get this? Comment in the section below and stay tuned to Android Advices for more news and updates.