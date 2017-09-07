Honor 6 Play with 5″ HD Display & 3,020mAh Battery Launched For 599 Yuan

Along with Honor V9 Play smartphone, the Chinese handset maker has unveiled the low-end device in China named as Honor 6 Play. It is priced at just 599 Yuan (approx. Rs. 5879 / $91) which is available for pre-orders this device from today onwards. This phone will be available in Gold and White color options. The Honor 6 Play smartphone is the cheaper smartphone from the company while the Honor 9 Play smartphone is the budget-level smartphone as it offers a 999 Yuan for 2GB model and 1199 Yuan for 3GB variant.



The Honor 6 Play smartphone rocks a 5-inch screen with 1280 x 720 pixels resolution offering a 294ppi of pixel density and has a 2.5D curved glass on top it. For internals, this phone is carried only one variant that is 16GB of flash memory coupled with 2GB of RAM, which is also further expandable via microSD card slot. It is backed by a 3,020mAh capacity battery which provides the battery juice for all the day of normal usage.

This phone supports a dual SIM dual standby which accompanied by 4G LTE network and is powered by an Android 6.0 Marshmallow out of the box with pre-installed applications. Under the hood, It comes packed with a 1.4GHz MediaTek MT6737T quad-core processor paired with Mali T720 graphics which gives smooth graphical user experience to the consumer. It is measured by a 143.8 x 72 x 8.85 mm in dimensions and is weighing around 150 grams.

For photography, this phone offers an 8MP primary camera with f/2.2 aperture and dual LED flash, and in the front, there is a 5MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture, 84-degree wide angle lens and LED flash, which helps to capture images even in the low-light environments. Besides, this phone has other connectivity options include Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5mm audio jack, FM Radio, Micro-USB port, GPS/A-GPS navigation support and more. As of now, we don’t have any details for this device when will be going to launch out side of China.