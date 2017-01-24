Honor 6X with Dual-Rear Camera setup Launched in India , Pricing starts from Rs. 12999

The Chinese smartphone manufacturing company Huawei sub-brand Honor has launched its new smartphone in India called Honor 6X. The smartphone has launched at an event that took place in New Delhi on Tuesday 24th of January. Recently this company has launched its flagship smartphone called Honor 8 with a dual rear camera at a price tag Rs. 29,999 in India. The Highlighted part of the Honor 6X smartphone is its dual rear camera and its ergonomic frosted metal body design.



The smartphone is available in India exclusively via Amazon in two variants 3GB RAM/ 32GB inbuilt storage priced at Rs.12,999 and 4GB RAM/ 64GB inbuilt storage is priced at RS. 15,999. The Honor 6X has earlier launched in China in three variants 3GB RAM/ 32GB internal storage prices at CNY 999, 4GB RAM/ 32GB internal storage priced at CNY1,299, and 4GB RAM/ 64GB internal storage was priced at CNY 1,599 appropriately.

Regarding specifications the Honor 6X sports 5.5-inch (1920x 1080 pixels) full HD IPS display covered with 2.5D curved glass protection on the top of it. The device runs on a Huawei EMUI v4.1 based on Android Marshmallow v6.0 out of the box. Under the hood the smartphone packs with Huawei Kirin 655 Octa-core (4×2.1 GHz+4×1.7 GHz) processor coupled with Mali T830 MP2 GPU. On board, the smartphone comes with 3GB/ 4GB of RAM and 32GB/ 64GB of internal storage that can be expandable up to 128GB via microSD card slot.

On the rear panel of the smartphone sports dual 12-megapixel plus 2-megapixel rear camera with PDAF, a single LED flash, and the device is capable of recording full HD videos at 1080p resolution. There is an 8-megapixel front-facing camera that features with beauty mode, makeup mode for taking perfect Selfie pictures and it records a video at 1080p resolution. It is a 4G VoLTE enabled smartphone with Dual Hybrid SIM slots which means the user can either insert Nano SIM or can insert a microSD card into slot two but not both at a time can be used.

The Honor 6X comes backed by 3340mAh non-removable battery for which the company claims it can offer up to two days of talk time. There is integrated fingerprint scanner on the rear panel in a cylindrical shape that allows the users to unlock the phone in just 0.3 seconds at the touch of a finger. The fingerprint scanner is not only used to unlock the device but can also be used to swipe the photo album from left and right, make a call and take a Selfie with a single finger tap.

The smartphone features a built-in eye comfort mode, which filters out the blue light and gives relieve to users from screen related visual fatigue. The connectivity option includes Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.1, GPRS, EDGE, HSPA, VoLTE, A-GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, 3.5mm audio jack and a Micro USB port connectivity. The smartphone measures 150.9mm height, 76.2mm width, and 8.2mm thickness, and it weighs around 162 grams. On board, sensors include Proximity, Ambient Light, Compass, Accelerometer and Hall Effect sensor. Stay tuned to Android Advises for more tech news.