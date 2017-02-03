Honor 8 Lite Smartphone with Kirin 655 SoC & 3000mAh Battery Launched

The Chinese smartphone manufacturing company Honor announces its new mid-range smartphone called Honor 8 Lite. It is the lower version of the recently launched Honor 8 smartphone feature with a Dual rear camera. The Honor 8 Lite smartphone is available already available for pre-order in Finland for €269, and the actual sale will start on February 17th. It will be initially available in Black and white color option, and the Black, Blue and Gold color option will be later available at the end of March.



The overall design of the Honor 8 Lite looks similar to the Huawei P8 Lite 2017. Regarding the specifications of Honor 8 Lite, it sports 5.2-inch LTPS display with Full HD (1920x 1080 pixels) resolution and 2.5D glass on the top of it. The device runs on the latest EMUI 5.0 based on Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box. Under the hood, the smartphone comes powered by a Kirin 655 Octa-core processor coupled with 3GB of RAM. There is 16GB of internal storage that can be further expandable via microSD card slot up to 128GB.

On the rear, it sports a 12-megapixel camera with f/2.2 aperture, autofocus and LED flash. There is 8-megapixel front-facing camera with 77-degree angle view. The fingerprint scanner comes equipped on the rear panel of the smartphone in a cylindrical shape. The smartphone comes backed by 3000 mAh non-removable battery. It measures 147.2mm height, 72.94mm width, and 7.6mm thickness, and it weighs around 147 grams.